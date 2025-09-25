Despite a 2-1 home defeat to London City Lionesses in the Women's League Cup, striker Elise Hughes found plenty of positives to take from the performance in Sutton.
It was a classic game of two halves in South London, with Palace dominating the first-half and scoring spectacularly through Ashleigh Weerden. The visitors came out the stronger side after the restart and produced two goals to give the Women's Super League side a slender 2-1 win.
Hughes had another positive outing in her second start of the season, coming inches away from doubling Palace's lead on 16 minutes with a ferocious long-range effort.
Speaking to Palace TV after the game, the Wales international praised the team's effort and expressed confidence ahead of Sunday's crucial Women's Super League 2 fixture against Durham.
She said: "I think the overall performance is good, especially if you look at the first half - that's something we can be proud of.
"We came into this game wanting to put in a good performance, especially off the back of Sunday's win. I think we've done that, but we're still disappointed and we know that.
"These are the type of games that we can win as well, and that's what we tried to do."
Hughes believes Wednesday's performance shows how much the team has improved and how the gap between the top two leagues is narrowing.
"I don't think there's that much difference between the top WSL2 teams and the WSL now, which is good.
"I think we proved that tonight and that's what these competitions are for, to go toe-to-toe with those types of teams, and I think we did that well and the team can be proud of that," she said.
Even on a chilly September evening, the support from the Palace faithful did not go unnoticed and Hughes was quick to thank the supporters for their constant presence.
She said: "There was no doubt that they were going to be here, if it's a nice warm Sunday afternoon or a cold Wednesday night, the fans are always here.
"They come home and away and we don't doubt that they'll be at Durham away on Sunday as well.
"We love them here and we can really hear them, especially in the evening games when it's nice and cold."
With the cup game behind them, the team's focus now shifts entirely to securing another crucial three points in the league. Hughes is optimistic that the team's recent good form will continue on the road.
She said: "We've got to put in back-to-back performances in the league as well, we have been getting better with each performance and we have looked at different things from each game.
"This game was a good performance again, and now at the end of a three-game week the team will be ready, and we will be looking to get back-to-back wins."
"The league is different from when we last found it, it's so competitive, you just never know what the results are going to be, and we don't expect anything less from Durham away."
Tickets are still available for Palace's game against Durham on Sunday, 28th September kicking off at 12:00 BST.
