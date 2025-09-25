It was a classic game of two halves in South London, with Palace dominating the first-half and scoring spectacularly through Ashleigh Weerden. The visitors came out the stronger side after the restart and produced two goals to give the Women's Super League side a slender 2-1 win.

Hughes had another positive outing in her second start of the season, coming inches away from doubling Palace's lead on 16 minutes with a ferocious long-range effort.

Speaking to Palace TV after the game, the Wales international praised the team's effort and expressed confidence ahead of Sunday's crucial Women's Super League 2 fixture against Durham.

She said: "I think the overall performance is good, especially if you look at the first half - that's something we can be proud of.

"We came into this game wanting to put in a good performance, especially off the back of Sunday's win. I think we've done that, but we're still disappointed and we know that.

"These are the type of games that we can win as well, and that's what we tried to do."

Hughes believes Wednesday's performance shows how much the team has improved and how the gap between the top two leagues is narrowing.

"I don't think there's that much difference between the top WSL2 teams and the WSL now, which is good.

"I think we proved that tonight and that's what these competitions are for, to go toe-to-toe with those types of teams, and I think we did that well and the team can be proud of that," she said.