Palace Women's final home league fixture of 2025 is on Sunday, 7th December, against Birmingham City in our recently announced Festive Fixture!
Tickets are selling fast for this game, you can get yours by clicking the button below!
Kirsty Howat marked her first Scotland start with two super strikes against China, as Scotland won 3-2 in Jerez. Elsewhere, there were wins for Wales and England Under-20's.
Palace Women's final home league fixture of 2025 is on Sunday, 7th December, against Birmingham City in our recently announced Festive Fixture!
Tickets are selling fast for this game, you can get yours by clicking the button below!
Palace's international players spent the break playing in friendlies and important qualifiers, as the players gear up for the qualification stage of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.
Read below to find out how our international Eagles have performed over the last few weeks..
Kirsty Howat
It was a memorable international break for Kirsty Howat as she earned her first start for Scotland, as well as her first goals.
They came in a 3-2 friendly win over China in Jerez, Spain with Howat opening the scoring on 11 minutes.
She raced on to a loose pass from the Chinese defence, took a touch to her right, and fired the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.
It was a great goal to open her Scotland account, but things were about to get even better for Palace's top goalscorer.
Three minutes after her goal, she expertly controlled a long ball and laid on an assist for Aston Villa's Kirsty Hanson to make it 2-0.
Just one minute after that, Howat grabbed her second in sensational style.
Tenacious as ever with her pressing, Howat again intercepted a slack pass in midfield, and lobbed Wu Zhu in the Chinese goal from all of 40 yards.
She even had the chance to make it a hat-trick when a penalty was awarded on 52 minutes, but her effort crashed off the post instead.
This dramatic game came after a 1-1 draw against Ukraine, where Howat was an unused sub.
The victory over China was Scotland's last game of 2025, and it was certainly a memorable one for Howat.
Results:
Abbie Larkin, Hayley Nolan, and Ruesha Littlejohn
Abbie Larkin and Hayley Nolan both started in Ireland's 3-2 friendly win over Hungary on Saturday, with Ruesha Littlejohn not featuring.
Larkin put the Girls in Green ahead on eight minutes with her third international goal, before laying on an assist for Kyra Carusa just ten minutes later.
Despite Hungary rallying late on, Denise O'Sullivan's finish on 53 minutes proved to be the difference as Ireland won 3-2, marking their seventh win in 2025.
Results:
Ashleigh Weerden
Suriname won their first game of the CONCACAF qualifying stage, beating Anguilla 3-1 in St Maartin before they tied 2-2 with the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.
Whilst Ashleigh Weerden didn't feature in either game, her nation currently sit top of Group D, giving them a very good chance of potential World Cup qualification next year.
Results:
Indiah-Paige Riley
Indiah-Paige Riley started and played 67 minutes in Gosford as New Zealand were beaten 5-0 by Australia on Friday.
She played the full 90 minutes as New Zealand then lost 2-0 to the Matildas in Adelaide.
Results:
Elise Hughes
Wales drew 1-1 with South Korea in Malaga, with Elise Hughes coming on as a substitute in the second-half.
She almost had an instant impact from the bench, hitting the post on 48 minutes.
Hughes also came off the bench in the game against Switzerland, where the Dragons won 3-2 in Jerez.
This result meant that Rhian Wilkinson's team held on for a first win since their Euro 2025 play-off triumph over the Republic of Ireland almost a year ago.
Results:
Eve Annets
Palace loanee Eve Annets was called up to the England Under-20's squad, where she featured in a series of friendlies in Spain.
Annets played 90 minutes in the first fixture in Murcia, as England U20's beat China 2-1, and was unused in the 4-1 defeat to the USA on Saturday.
Annets remained on the bench for England's third and final game of the international break - a 3-2 win over Mexico.
Results:
Justine Vanhaevermaet
Justine Vanhaevermaet played 67 minutes against Switzerland on Friday, as the Red Flames secured an impressive 2-1 win in Spain.
She then came on in the second-half against Finland, where Belgium drew 1-1 in Cadiz.
Results: