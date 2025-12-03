Scotland

Kirsty Howat

It was a memorable international break for Kirsty Howat as she earned her first start for Scotland, as well as her first goals.

They came in a 3-2 friendly win over China in Jerez, Spain with Howat opening the scoring on 11 minutes.

She raced on to a loose pass from the Chinese defence, took a touch to her right, and fired the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

It was a great goal to open her Scotland account, but things were about to get even better for Palace's top goalscorer.

Three minutes after her goal, she expertly controlled a long ball and laid on an assist for Aston Villa's Kirsty Hanson to make it 2-0.

Just one minute after that, Howat grabbed her second in sensational style.

Tenacious as ever with her pressing, Howat again intercepted a slack pass in midfield, and lobbed Wu Zhu in the Chinese goal from all of 40 yards.

She even had the chance to make it a hat-trick when a penalty was awarded on 52 minutes, but her effort crashed off the post instead.

This dramatic game came after a 1-1 draw against Ukraine, where Howat was an unused sub.

The victory over China was Scotland's last game of 2025, and it was certainly a memorable one for Howat.

Results: