After finishing third in Group A2, Ireland will now contest a seeded World Cup play-off in autumn.

They will be joined by Wales and Scotland, who both topped their League B groups and will face another second or third-placed League B team in the first-round play-off.

Allyson Swaby's Jamaica won one and drew one in their double-header against Panama, whilst My Cato's Sweden Under-23's beat Norway and drew Mexico in their two friendlies across early June.

Read below to see how our players got on...