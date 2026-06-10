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Six Crystal Palace Women's players have joined up with their nations to play in important World Cup qualifiers and friendlies.
Season Tickets for the 2026/27 WSL campaign are now on-sale!
Click the button below to secure your spot ahead of a very exciting season in South London.
After finishing third in Group A2, Ireland will now contest a seeded World Cup play-off in autumn.
They will be joined by Wales and Scotland, who both topped their League B groups and will face another second or third-placed League B team in the first-round play-off.
Allyson Swaby's Jamaica won one and drew one in their double-header against Panama, whilst My Cato's Sweden Under-23's beat Norway and drew Mexico in their two friendlies across early June.
Read below to see how our players got on...
Kirsty Howat
Kirsty Howat's Scotland also confirmed their status as group winners after beating Israel 6-0 and 5-1 in their two June games.
The Palace forward was an unused substitute as a Caroline Weir hat-trick helped Scotland thrash Israel 6-0 in Hungary.
She entered the field on 67 minutes in the second game, as Weir scored another four to see Scotland finish above Belgium on goal difference.
Like Wales, they will face another second or third-placed League B team in the first-round play-off.
Fri, 5th June: Scotland 6-0 Israel (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Tue, 9th June (KO: 18:00): Israel 1-5 Scotland (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Elise Hughes
Wales were stunned by a late equaliser in Podgorica on Friday, as they failed to seize top spot in Group B1 after a 1-1 draw away at Montenegro.
Elise Hughes played the full 90 minutes and came agonisingly close to doubling Wales' lead in the first-half with a chip over the 'keeper, but it was scrambled away before it crossed the line.
The shock draw in Montenegro did not matter in the end though, as Wales beat Czechia 3-1 in Cardiff last night to confirm top spot in Group B1.
Hughes came on as a substitute on 77 minutes, as her nation confirmed their first-round play-off spot.
Fri, 5th June: Montenegro 1-1 Wales (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Tue, 9th June: Wales 3-1 Czechia (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Hayley Nolan & Abbie Larkin
Ireland secured one of their best results in recent years last Friday, as they managed to beat the Netherlands 3-2 in Cork.
Abbie Larkin put in a Player of the Match performance - providing an assist for Kyra Carusa before lofting the ball over Lize Kop to score Ireland's second.
She came off the bench in Tuesday's away clash against France, where the Girls in Green lost 1-0 in Grenoble.
Hayley Nolan was an unused substitute in both games as Ireland now look to the play-offs in autumn.
Fri, 5th June: Republic of Ireland 3-2 Netherlands (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Tue, 9th June: France 1-0 Republic of Ireland (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Allyson Swaby
Jamaica will contest the quarter-final of the CONCACAF W Championship in November against Costa Rica.
A win in that game will guarantee qualification to the 2027 World Cup, with the Reggae Girlz playing a series of friendlies until then.
Shania Hayles proved to be the difference maker as Jamaica beat Panama 1-0 in the first of their friendly double-header on Saturday before a 0-0 stalemate on the Tuesday.
Swaby started in both games, keeping two clean sheets.
Sat, 6th June: Panama 0-1 Jamaica (Friendly)
Tue, 9th June: Panama 0-0 Jamaica (Friendly)
My Cato
After Sweden U23's defeat to England in April's WU23 friendly tournament final in April - Cato and the team now have friendlies against Norway and Mexico to look forward to.
Cato was an unsued substitute in the first game against Norway, as Sweden ran out 2-0 winners in Kalmar.
In a first ever competitive meeting between the two U23 sides, Sweden drew 1-1 with Mexico with Cato also not featuring.
Wed, 3rd June: Sweden 2-0 Norway (Friendly)
Tue, 9th June: Sweden 1-1 Mexico (Friendly)