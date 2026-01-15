Ladd fired Palace to a late win on Monday, curling her free-kick beyond Sian Rogers to secure all three points against Sheffield United.

After only joining the club on Sunday, Potter gave her thoughts on her new signing's instant impact.

She said: "To come on and do that on her debut is outstanding. It's one of those that you dream of before the game.

"I thought she made a difference when she came into the pitch, she calmed us down. We looked more secure. We looked more stable.

"She gave us a little bit of security to allow us to be a little bit more threatening to the side of the game.

"She does the little things that not many people see that we really appreciate - that's one of the biggest reasons that we brought her in."