She watched her side put four past Durham on Sunday to claim a fifth consecutive win in the league, with January's Player of the Month Molly-Mae Sharpe grabbing two in the process.

Potter spoke about Sharpe, and her positive performance against the Wildcats on Sunday.

"It's been a while, but she did score a worldie against Birmingham. I think Molly turns up when we need her to turn up.

"She has a little lookout for that fixture. Obviously, she used to play at Durham, so she's always got that bit between her teeth.

"I thought she was excellent in her positioning and took her goals really well at really important and vital times for us," she said.