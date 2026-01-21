Fresh from a trophy-laden season with Athlone Town, where she picked up the Player of the Year award and secured a historic double, the forward is now ready to make her mark in South London.

Reflecting on her journey from the United States to the professional game in England, Brady spoke about the lifelong dream of playing on these shores.

Despite being born in the United States, Brady represents Ireland – and was called up to Carla Ward’s squad alongside Abbie Larkin, Hayley Nolan and Ruesha Littlejohn in November last year.

Speaking about how she got started with football, Brady said: "I started at five years old, just as any other child does - I developed a love for it and I’m glad I stuck with it.

"Growing up in the States, you hear all about English football, and that was a dream for me to one day come over and play here.

"I didn't think the opportunity would come so early in my career, but I'm very thankful that Palace signed me. I’m just excited to see what I can do."