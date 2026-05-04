Goals from Molly-Mae Sharpe, Ashleigh Weerden (two), Kirsty Howat, Annabel Blanchard and Elise Hughes helped earn Palace a spot in the topflight next year.

There were scenes of celebration and jubilation at the full-time whistle, as the Palace players, staff and fans knew they had done enough to earn automatic promotion.

Off the pitch, there was an appearance from Phoenix the Eagle as well a half-time raffle, penalty shoot-out and more in the Fanzone.

Check out some of the best photos from a brilliant day in South London below!