After an impressive two-year spell in charge of Scottish Women's Premier League side Rangers, Potter swapped Glasgow for London on the 24th June, 2025.

She had won a cup double in both of her seasons in charge in Scotland, delivering four trophies in total.

Expectations were high for the former Lioness, and she guided the Eagles to Women's Super League promotion at the first time of asking.

After a mixed start that saw the team only won one in their first five league games, Potter oversaw a complete turnaround in fortunes that saw the Eagles finish in second-place and clinch a promotion spot.

Her efforts were recognised in December, as Potter won the WSL2 Manager of the Month award after Palace won both league fixtures against Birmingham City and Bristol City.

Palace won an incredible 11 of their last 13 league games, pipping South London rivals Charlton Athletic to a promotion spot on the final day and returning to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Check out the best photos from Potter's first year as Palace boss below!