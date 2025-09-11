Potter is set to lead her side out at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday as the Eagles take on Southampton. With the team looking to secure their first points of the Barclays Women's Super League 2 campaign, the manager will be aiming for a positive result to kick-start their season in front of the home faithful.

Tickets are still available for our home opener against Southampton, which kicks off at 14:00 on Sunday, 14th September.

Speaking ahead of the weekend's action, the Palace boss stressed the importance of not dwelling on the past result.

"I think it's really important that we move on very quickly, we need to make sure we're learning from our mistakes against Charlton and what we need to do to be better.

"We know that nothing's going to be determined after one game of the season, but we want to make sure that we're putting things right and always aiming for three points," she said.

Ahead of the new campaign at Sutton, Potter is keen to meet the home support.

She said: “I'm really excited, I can't wait to get in front of the home fans and experience what it's going to be like to play our home games for the season at Sutton.

“I'm just really looking forward to it and hoping to put on a good performance.”