Goals from Abbie Larkin and Ashleigh Weerden overturned an early Lexi Lloyd-Smith goal to claim a vital three points at home.

Manager Jo Potter spoke to the media after the game, and emphasised the significance of the three points.

She said: "Yeah, we knew it was going to be a tight one.

"We knew that both teams were wanting to come here and get three points because of where we sit in the league.

"We're in close proximity to each other, third and fourth coming into this game, we knew it was going to be vital.

"We needed to win it to keep that gap close. If they won it, they'd have gone pretty far ahead and we couldn't really do that for our ambitions towards the end of the season.

"I thought we deserved the three points, so we're really, really pleased."