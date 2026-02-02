Reflecting on the team's performance, Potter said: "It's disappointing because I don't feel like we deserved anything from the game really, which is frustrating for us to say and admit.

"I thought they were worthy winners - they could have had a few more on the day.

"They were deadly, Ellie Brazil was deadly, we spoke about it before the game, on the counter-attack we know what threat she's got.

"We've got to be better, we've got to be better at sustaining those moments, which we have been, and hopefully it's a bit of a kick up the backside before next week, because we're definitely going to need it.

"We knew it was always going to be tough to maintain the good run of form and take it into six, we're happy with five, but just disappointed with the manner of losing that game today really."