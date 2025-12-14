Summary:
- Bailey makes her Palace debut, whilst there are starts for Riley, Sibley, and Brown in a much changed team from last week's win over Birmingham City.
- 12: Riley's wicked cross from the right-side is almost turned into the net by a Lewes defender, but the ball crashes off the crossbar instead
- 14: Exquisite one-two between Blanchard and Hughes ends in a goal, but the flag is up
- 31: Sibley goes on a driving run on the left-wing, but her cross is smothered by Moore
- 41: Blanchard's free-kick is tipped over the bar
- 42: GOAL - Cato makes a great run to the near post and nods home from the resulting corner
- HT: Lewes 0 - 1 Palace
- 53: Hughes' header from a corner is caught by Moore
- 69: Weerden's looping cross bounces off the bar
- 85: Lewes work a clever free-kick routine but Yañez is equal to the shot
- 89: Sibley heads just over the bar
- FT: Lewes 0 - 1 Palace