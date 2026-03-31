3822 people were in attendance to watch Hayley Ladd, Kirsty Howat and Abbie Larkin score against the league leaders, sealing a landmark win for the Eagles.
Look through the gallery below to find your favourite picture!
It was a great day at the office for Crystal Palace Women, as they beat Charlton Athletic 3-2 at Selhurst Park. Check out the best photos below!
3822 people were in attendance to watch Hayley Ladd, Kirsty Howat and Abbie Larkin score against the league leaders, sealing a landmark win for the Eagles.
Look through the gallery below to find your favourite picture!