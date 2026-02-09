Abbie Larkin and Ashleigh Weerden spoke to Palace TV at full-time, as their goals helped the Eagles to a 2-1 win over the Robins in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.
Lexi Lloyd-Smith opened the scoring on 30 minutes, but a sweeping finish from Larkin made it 1-1 before the break.
Then, in the second-half, Weerden rifled an effort into the roof of the net to put Palace 2-1 up.
The Eagles held firm and claimed all three points, moving them to just one point outside of the promotion places.
Both goalscorers spoke to Palace TV after the game, with Larkin giving her analysis of the game.
She said: "Yeah, I think we've done quite well. I think in the first half it was a bit scatty here and there, but I think we got composed and got the goal we needed in the first-half.
"Ash can explain her goal, she came out and scored a banger as always!"
Talking through her goal, Weerden said: "I think we were looking for this goal.
"Molly [Sharpe] put it in. I was there on the back post and I just thought: 'I'll just hit it' and yeah, back of the net!"
Larkin spoke about her first-half finish, and how the team had prepared for such an opening earlier in the week.
She said: "I think we analysed this and we said that they were going to have gaps in behind them and with me and Kirsty's pace, we used that and we exploited the back line.
"Kirsty [Howat] got on it and she gave it right to me, which was a good pass.
"I actually miskicked the ball, but it went in anyway!"
Weerden concluded the interview by reflecting on what this important victory means for Palace going forward.
"I think this is the reaction that we needed. We said during the week: 'we just need to react.'
"We know we can do better. We have to do better and I think this is what you can can do if you actually react," she said.
Weerden and Larkin will next be in action at 19:00 on Monday, 16th Febuary - where they take on Birmingham City away at St Andrews.
