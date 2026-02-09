You can watch the full Palace TV interview, embedded above!

Lexi Lloyd-Smith opened the scoring on 30 minutes, but a sweeping finish from Larkin made it 1-1 before the break.

Then, in the second-half, Weerden rifled an effort into the roof of the net to put Palace 2-1 up.

The Eagles held firm and claimed all three points, moving them to just one point outside of the promotion places.

Both goalscorers spoke to Palace TV after the game, with Larkin giving her analysis of the game.

She said: "Yeah, I think we've done quite well. I think in the first half it was a bit scatty here and there, but I think we got composed and got the goal we needed in the first-half.

"Ash can explain her goal, she came out and scored a banger as always!"