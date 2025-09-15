After an enthralling 4-4 draw against Southampton last time out, Jo Potter and the team will head to the East Midlands to face newly promoted Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the BWSL2. The game kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday, 21st September.

Palace Women supporters have been allocated block A2 in the Peter Taylor Stand.

Tickets are available through Nottingham Forest's website, click here to secure your spot.

Match Details

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace:

Opponent: Nottingham Forest

Date: Sunday, 21st September

Time: 14:00

Competition: Barclays Women's Super League 2

Venue: The Valley

Ticket Price

Adult (18-65): £12.00

Senior (66+): £10.00

Youth (14-17): £7.00

Child (4-13): £7.00

Tickets will be digitally delivered, however if supporters need paper tickets, they can go to the Box Office on the matchday and get a paper copy printed.