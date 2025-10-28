Kirsty Howat and Molly-Mae Sharpe scored in the 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle on the 5th October, before Howat bagged again in the following week against Sunderland, as the Eagles drew 1-1 with the Black Cats.

Palace won their third and final game of the month, beating Ipswich Town 3-2 in the Subway Women's League Cup thanks to an Emma Watson brace and a late winner from Allyson Swaby.

There were positive performances in defence, midfield and attack as Palace head into a packed November looking to maintain their unbeaten streak.

Now, it’s time to choose your TEN Player of the Month for October in the poll below!