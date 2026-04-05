It was another clean sheet for the Palace defence, as Shae Yañez and co kept the Town attack at bay.

Howat scored a stunning effort on 16 minutes, with her dipping effort beating the Ipswich goalkeeper all ends up.

Ashleigh Weerden also notched her ninth league assist of the season, drawing her level with current record-holder in the second-tier, Kosovare Asllani.

The win moved Palace another step closer to the promotion playoffs as well, with the Eagles now needing just one win to secure their spot.

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