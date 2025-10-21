Goalscorer Emma Watson spoke to Palace TV at full-time on Sunday, after her brace helped the Eagles to a 3-2 win against Ipswich Town.
After a run of three consecutive draws, Palace needed a win, and they managed to secure all three points in the Subway Women's League courtesy of a Watson brace and a late Allyson Swaby goal.
Speaking after the game, Watson said: "I think we could be happy with the result. Winning at home, getting three points in the cup and scoring three goals - I think overall we can be happy with the performance going into the international break now."
The first-half saw Watson score her first two goals for the club since arriving in the summer on loan from Manchester United.
Reflecting on what it meant to get on the scoresheet for the first time, she said: "I was absolutely buzzing after I got the first. I was gunning for the second and then I got it.
"I'm just really happy to finally score my first Palace goal. Especially here playing at home, I couldn't ask for more!"
Palace now have a short break before returning to Barclays Women's Super League 2 action on the 2nd November, and Watson spoke about what this result will mean for the team moving forwards.
"I think this will give us a lot more belief in ourselves. I think we can go away into international duty and go do our stuff and come back. We can just take that next step up now.
"I think winning today is massive for us and hopefully we can take that momentum into the league," she said.
The Eagles return to the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, 9th November where they take on Sheffield United in the BWSL2 at 14:00.
