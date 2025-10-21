After a run of three consecutive draws, Palace needed a win, and they managed to secure all three points in the Subway Women's League courtesy of a Watson brace and a late Allyson Swaby goal.

Speaking after the game, Watson said: "I think we could be happy with the result. Winning at home, getting three points in the cup and scoring three goals - I think overall we can be happy with the performance going into the international break now."

The first-half saw Watson score her first two goals for the club since arriving in the summer on loan from Manchester United.

Reflecting on what it meant to get on the scoresheet for the first time, she said: "I was absolutely buzzing after I got the first. I was gunning for the second and then I got it.

"I'm just really happy to finally score my first Palace goal. Especially here playing at home, I couldn't ask for more!"