Palace Women have three huge games left to go in the race for promotion, starting with Ipswich on Sunday.
Kicking off at 14:00 BST on Easter Sunday - here is what you can expect from Sunday's game in South London...
After their huge win over Charlton, Crystal Palace Women will now host Ipswich Town on Sunday, 5th April. Read below to see what is on offer!
Palace Women have three huge games left to go in the race for promotion, starting with Ipswich on Sunday.
Kicking off at 14:00 BST on Easter Sunday - here is what you can expect from Sunday's game in South London...
The Fanzone opens at 12:30 BST, 90 minutes before kick-off, and is packed with family-friendly games and activities. It's the perfect place to get into the matchday spirit!
You can look forward to a range of exciting attractions, including:
First time at the VBS? Check out our Supporters Guide below!