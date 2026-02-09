Weerden's super strike was her fourth of the Barclays Women's Super League campaign, and her ninth goal contribution in 15 games.

It came in the 62nd minute, where she brought down Molly-Mae Sharpe's cross and smashed an effort into roof of the net.

Speaking about her goal at full-time, Weerden said: "Molly [Sharpe] put it in. I was there on the back post and I just thought: 'I'll just hit it' and yeah, back of the net!"

She won the vote with 40.8%, with fellow goalscorer Abbie Larkin in second-place with 22.5%.

Defender Jamie-Lee Napier took third spot with 9.2%.

You can view the results of the poll below!