David Omilabu

Signed by Palace as an eight-year-old, he was released aged 12 and moved to Fulham on trial; a hattrick against the Eagles saw him soon re-signed.

Taking to Category 1 football like a duck to water, he signed his professional deal in March and made several goalscoring cameos for the Under-23s, including an extra-time winner in a dramatic play-off semi-final against Wolves at Selhurst Park.

Playing anywhere across the front three but often coming in from the left, it is not just goals he offers: his hard work in winning the ball back high up the field was praised by Under-18s manager Paddy McCarthy.