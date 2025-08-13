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      18Justine
      Vanhaevermaet

      out on loan
      Mid
      Midfielder
      Date of Birth
      29.04.9229 April 1992
      Country
      flag Belgium
      BEBelgium
      Joined Team
      13.08.2513 August 2025
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      Justine Vanhaevermaet
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