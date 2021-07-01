Skip navigation
Shop
Tickets
News
Matches
Palace TV
Crystal palace
Crystal palace
News
Matches
Palace TV
Teams
Shop
Tickets
Crystal palace
Login / Sign up
News
Matches
Palace TV
Shop
Tickets & Membership
Premium tickets
Teams & players
Selhurst Park
Events & Stadium hire
Supporters
Member Hub
Palace TV+
Information
Palace Women
Our history
The Academy
Our partners
Palace for Life Foundation
Equality & diversity
Safeguarding
Vacancies
How-to guides
Contact us
Login / Sign up
Adler
Nascimento
out on loan
Country
PT
Portugal
Joined
01.07.21
01 July 2021
View profile
View profile
Related News
View All