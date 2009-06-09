Joél Drakes-Thomas

Playing up an age group, Drakes-Thomas made his first appearance at Under-18s level as a substitute against Liverpool U18s in October 2024.

His first start and first goal came in the 4-2 comeback victory against Chelsea U18s in December 2024. He earned a hat-trick of assists in Palace's resounding 4-1 win against Aston Villa U18s in February 2025.

Drakes-Thomas was called up to England U16s in late February 2025 for their UEFA U16 Development Tournament in Alicante, Spain. He featured in all three of their games against Colombia, Denmark and France, notching two assists.

In April 2025, Drakes-Thomas was included in an Under-21s matchday squad for the first time against Brighton & Hove Albion.