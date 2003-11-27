Owen Goodman
A reliable goalkeeper for Paddy McCarthy’s Under-18s side, Owen Goodman made five appearances during the 2020/21 title-challenge.
He has also received call-ups for the Under-23s side, among the substitutes for the Selhurst Park play-off victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has been recognised internationally by England Under-18s.
Visiting Norwood and Brixton Food Bank during the lockdown, Goodman spoke of the importance of the club in supporting work in the community.