Ademola Ola-Adebomi

Ola-Adebomi joined Palace aged eight in 2012 and progressed through the age groups, coming on as the Under-15s won the national Super Floodlit Cup final for the first time in club history

He scored twice from the bench in his breakthrough Under-18s season, both in seven goal victories over West Bromwich Albion, making seven appearances towards the end of the season.

He then became a core part of the squad in 2021/22, signing his first professional contract in April 2022. He said: "It’s what I’ve dreamed of since the age of eight, since I joined the Academy. To get a professional contract here means the world to me."

His performances in the 21/22 season saw him net 19 goals in all competitions, including a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur. He earned a place in the 2022/23 pre-season squad which travelled to Australia and Sinagpore.