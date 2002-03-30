Killian Phillips

The midfielder signed a two-year contract to join Paddy McCarthy’s Under-23s.

Phillips, who can also play in defence, made 31 senior appearances with Drogheda after making his competitive senior debut in April 2021.

He broke through at Drogheda after coming through the ranks to play in the first-team in summer 2020, but had to be patient before making his competitive start.

After joining the Eagles in January 2022, he made 10 appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 1, scoring once. His performances helped Paddy McCarthy's side secure a fifth place finish and in turn earned him a place in the 2022/23 pre-season squad which went on tour to Australia and Singapore.

The Irishman made his professional debut for the Eagles in a 2-0 victory over Oxford United in the Carabao Cup in August 2022.