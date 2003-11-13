Tayo Adaramola

Adaramola joined Palace at Under-12s level, after his mother made the decision to move to London from Dublin to improve his chances of making it as a professional footballer. After five months without a team – including trials at Charlton and West Ham – her faith was paid off when Adaramola signed for Palace.

As well as signing professional terms in 2020, he was called up to represent Ireland at Under-17s level. His performances for the Under-18s in 2020/21 saw him called up to Shaun Derry’s Under-23s squad – he made his first appearance at Selhurst Park in their crucial 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough.