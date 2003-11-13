Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Tayo
Adaramola

out on loan
Date of Birth
13.11.0313 November 2003
Country
flag Northern Ireland
ENNorthern Ireland
Joined
05.01.2005 January 2020
View profile
View profile
Tayo Adaramola
Shirts
Buy
Shirts
Shop