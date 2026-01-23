Vote for your CPFC x SunExpress aircraft livery!
Two bold designs. One plane. Your choice.
From Selhurst to sunshine: we've teamed up with our Official Airline Partner, SunExpress, to create a one-off bespoke aircraft livery in Palace style - and you get to decide which design will take off on a SunExpress aircraft.
Option A – The Eagle: Celebrating Palace's roots and identity, powered by community – strong, loud and unapologetic. Featuring the eagle in full flight.
Option B – The Sash: Inspired by Palace's iconic 1977 kit, this is about history and heritage, unmistakably red and blue. A true Palace classic.
The winning design will be applied on to a real SunExpress aircraft and will fly across the entire SunExpress network.
Vote now and let the Eagles fly high with SunExpress Airlines!