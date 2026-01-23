Option A – The Eagle: Celebrating Palace's roots and identity, powered by community – strong, loud and unapologetic. Featuring the eagle in full flight.

Option B – The Sash: Inspired by Palace's iconic 1977 kit, this is about history and heritage, unmistakably red and blue. A true Palace classic.

The winning design will be applied on to a real SunExpress aircraft and will fly across the entire SunExpress network.

Vote now and let the Eagles fly high with SunExpress Airlines!