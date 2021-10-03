Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Palace 2 Leicester 2

Palace2
Olise61'
Schlupp72'
Leicester2
Iheanacho31'
Vardy37'
Sun 03 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Match Summary

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 2.
90'+5'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+4'

Yellow Card

Barnes(7)
Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+4'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
90'+2'

free kick won

Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a headed pass.
89'

offside

Offside, Leicester City. Kasper Schmeichel tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
87'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Bertrand.
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Odsonne Édouard
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
83'

Yellow Card

McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'

free kick won

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

Substitution

Leicester City
Ademola
Lookman(37)
off
Marc
Albrighton(11)
on
79'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

Yellow Card

Andersen(16)
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
78'

free kick won

James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
77'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

free kick won

Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'

free kick won

Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
72'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 2. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Conor Gallagher
Conor
Gallagher(23)
off
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
on
71'

Substitution

Leicester City
Kelechi
Iheanacho(14)
off
James
Maddison(10)
on
68'

free kick won

Ryan Bertrand (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'

free kick won

Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jannik Vestergaard with a headed pass.
63'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
61'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Michael
Olise(7)
Michael Olise
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Leicester City 2. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
60'

free kick won

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
60'

Substitution

Leicester City
Hamza
Choudhury(20)
off
Boubakary
Soumaré(42)
on
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
53'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
on
53'

miss

Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
52'

post

Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
49'

miss

Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
46'

Yellow Card

Tielemans(8)
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
46'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2.
45'+1'

free kick won

Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

miss

Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
41'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
39'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
37'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Jamie
Vardy(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
34'

free kick won

Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
31'

Leicester City Goal

Leicester City
Goal!
Leicester City
Kelechi
Iheanacho(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
30'

free kick won

Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'

Yellow Card

Bertrand(5)
Ryan Bertrand (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'

free kick won

Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

free kick won

Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Conor Gallagher is caught offside.
15'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
13'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
13'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
10'

free kick won

Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'

free kick won

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'

free kick won

Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
4'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
2'

corner

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Youri Tielemans with a cross following a set piece situation.
1'

free kick won

Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Vicente Guaita
GK
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
78'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
18
James McArthur
MF
83'
23
Conor Gallagher
MF
substitution icon71'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
substitution icon53'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
substitution icon85'

Substitutes

1
Jack Butland
5
James Tomkins
7
Michael Olise
substitution icon53'
61'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
12
Will Hughes
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
substitution icon71'
72'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
20
Christian Benteke
substitution icon85'
34
Martin Kelly

Starting lineup

1
Kasper Schmeichel
GK
23
Jannik Vestergaard
DF
27
Timothy Castagne
DF
4
Çaglar Söyüncü
DF
5
Ryan Bertrand
DF
29'
8
Youri Tielemans
MF
46'
37
Ademola Lookman
MF
substitution icon80'
20
Hamza Choudhury
MF
substitution icon60'
7
Harvey Barnes
MF
90'+4'
9
Jamie Vardy
S
37'
14
Kelechi Iheanacho
S
31'
substitution icon71'

Substitutes

10
James Maddison
substitution icon71'
11
Marc Albrighton
substitution icon80'
12
Danny Ward
17
Ayoze Pérez
18
Daniel Amartey
21
Ricardo Pereira
22
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
29
Patson Daka
42
Boubakary Soumaré
substitution icon60'
Crystal Palace

Team stats

Leicester City
Possession
60%
40%
Shots on target
4
5
Shots off target
9
2
Corners
1
3
Passes completed
446
262
Free kicks
11
15
Offsides
2
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
7795
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
10
Joel Ward
Joel Ward
Crosses
4
Joel Ward
Joel Ward
Touches
103
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Tackles
5
James McArthur
James McArthur
Live
Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
7
5
1
1
15
3
+12
16
2
LIVLiverpool
7
4
3
0
17
6
+11
15
3
MCIManchester City
7
4
2
1
14
3
+11
14
4
MUNManchester United
7
4
2
1
14
6
+8
14
5
EVEEverton
7
4
2
1
13
8
+5
14
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
7
4
2
1
8
5
+3
14
7
BREBrentford
7
3
3
1
10
6
+4
12
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur
7
4
0
3
6
10
-4
12
9
WHUWest Ham United
7
3
2
2
14
10
+4
11
10
AVLAston Villa
7
3
1
3
10
9
+1
10
11
ARSArsenal
7
3
1
3
5
10
-5
10
12
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
7
3
0
4
5
6
-1
9
13
LEILeicester City
7
2
2
3
9
12
-3
8
14
CRYCrystal Palace
7
1
4
2
8
11
-3
7
15
WATWatford
7
2
1
4
7
10
-3
7
16
LEELeeds United
7
1
3
3
7
14
-7
6
17
SOUSouthampton
7
0
4
3
5
10
-5
4
18
BURBurnley
7
0
3
4
5
11
-6
3
19
NEWNewcastle United
7
0
3
4
8
16
-8
3
20
NORNorwich City
7
0
1
6
2
16
-14
1
WHU
1-2
BRE
TOT
2-1
AVL
LIV
2-2
MCI