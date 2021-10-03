Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Palace 2 Leicester 2
Palace2
Olise61'
Schlupp72'
Leicester2
Iheanacho31'
Vardy37'
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 2.
90'+5'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Barnes(7)
Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+4'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
90'+2'
free kick won
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise with a headed pass.
89'
offside
Offside, Leicester City. Kasper Schmeichel tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
87'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Bertrand.
85'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)off
Christian
Benteke(20)on
83'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'
free kick won
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Substitution
Ademola
Lookman(37)off
Marc
Albrighton(11)on
79'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
Yellow Card
Andersen(16)
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
78'
free kick won
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
77'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
free kick won
Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'
free kick won
Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
72'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 2. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
71'
Substitution
Conor
Gallagher(23)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
71'
Substitution
Kelechi
Iheanacho(14)off
James
Maddison(10)on
68'
free kick won
Ryan Bertrand (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
free kick won
Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jannik Vestergaard with a headed pass.
63'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
61'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Michael
Olise(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Leicester City 2. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
60'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
60'
Substitution
Hamza
Choudhury(20)off
Boubakary
Soumaré(42)on
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
53'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Michael
Olise(7)on
53'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
52'
post
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
46'
Yellow Card
Tielemans(8)
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
46'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2.
45'+1'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
37'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Jamie
Vardy(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
34'
free kick won
Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
31'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Kelechi
Iheanacho(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
30'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
Yellow Card
Bertrand(5)
Ryan Bertrand (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
free kick won
Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
free kick won
Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Conor Gallagher is caught offside.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
10'
free kick won
Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'
free kick won
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
free kick won
Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
4'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Jordan Ayew is caught offside.
2'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Youri Tielemans with a cross following a set piece situation.
1'
free kick won
Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
13
Vicente Guaita
GK
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
2
Joel Ward
DF
16
Joachim Andersen
DF
78'
4
Luka Milivojevic
MF
18
James McArthur
MF
83'
23
Conor Gallagher
MF
71'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
53'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
22
Odsonne Édouard
S
85'
Substitutes
1
Jack Butland
5
James Tomkins
7
Michael Olise
53'
61'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
12
Will Hughes
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
71'
72'
17
Nathaniel Clyne
20
Christian Benteke
85'
34
Martin Kelly
Starting lineup
1
Kasper Schmeichel
GK
23
Jannik Vestergaard
DF
27
Timothy Castagne
DF
4
Çaglar Söyüncü
DF
5
Ryan Bertrand
DF
29'
8
Youri Tielemans
MF
46'
37
Ademola Lookman
MF
80'
20
Hamza Choudhury
MF
60'
7
Harvey Barnes
MF
90'+4'
9
Jamie Vardy
S
37'
14
Kelechi Iheanacho
S
31'
71'
Substitutes
10
James Maddison
71'
11
Marc Albrighton
80'
12
Danny Ward
17
Ayoze Pérez
18
Daniel Amartey
21
Ricardo Pereira
22
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
29
Patson Daka
42
Boubakary Soumaré
60'
Team stats
Possession
60%
40%
Shots on target
4
5
Shots off target
9
2
Corners
1
3
Passes completed
446
262
Free kicks
11
15
Offsides
2
1
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
7795
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
10
Joel Ward
Crosses
4
Joel Ward
Touches
103
Marc Guéhi
Tackles
5
James McArthur
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
7
5
1
1
15
3
+12
16
2
LIVLiverpool
7
4
3
0
17
6
+11
15
3
MCIManchester City
7
4
2
1
14
3
+11
14
4
MUNManchester United
7
4
2
1
14
6
+8
14
5
EVEEverton
7
4
2
1
13
8
+5
14
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
7
4
2
1
8
5
+3
14
7
BREBrentford
7
3
3
1
10
6
+4
12
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur
7
4
0
3
6
10
-4
12
9
WHUWest Ham United
7
3
2
2
14
10
+4
11
10
AVLAston Villa
7
3
1
3
10
9
+1
10
11
ARSArsenal
7
3
1
3
5
10
-5
10
12
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
7
3
0
4
5
6
-1
9
13
LEILeicester City
7
2
2
3
9
12
-3
8
14
CRYCrystal Palace
7
1
4
2
8
11
-3
7
15
WATWatford
7
2
1
4
7
10
-3
7
16
LEELeeds United
7
1
3
3
7
14
-7
6
17
SOUSouthampton
7
0
4
3
5
10
-5
4
18
BURBurnley
7
0
3
4
5
11
-6
3
19
NEWNewcastle United
7
0
3
4
8
16
-8
3
20
NORNorwich City
7
0
1
6
2
16
-14
1
WHU
1-2
BRE
TOT
2-1
AVL
LIV
2-2
MCI