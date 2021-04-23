Welcome to the official website of Crystal Palace Football Club

The Club operates and carries out its activities through the following commercial entity:

CPFC LIMITED (“Club”)

SELHURST PARK, LONDON, SE25 6PU

COMPANY NUMBER: 07270793

VAT NUMBER: 997 5936 32

The Club is a member of the Football Association Premier League (“Premier League”) and is subject to the Premier League’s rules and regulations. As required by those regulations, the Club can confirm the following person(s) have a ‘significant interest’ (as that term is defined within the Premier League’s regulations) in the Club:

Steve Parish

Joshua Harris

David Blitzer

Robert Franco

