Summary

This policy explains what information CPFC Limited (‘CPFC’, ‘we’, ‘us’, and ‘our’) gather about you whenever you interact with us, what we use that information for, and who we give that information to. It also sets out your rights in relation to your information and who you can contact for more information or queries. Click on the links to take you to more detailed sections of this policy.

Scope

We take data protection very seriously and we are committed to protecting your personal information. This policy describes how we handle personal information collected by any means, including through these websites:

www.cpfc.co.uk

www.tickets.cpfc.co.uk

www.shop.cpfc.co.uk

www.crystalpalace.sport-auction.com

www.cpfcstore.giftstar.co.uk

www.stadium.cpfc.co.uk

www.selhurst-park.co.uk

It is our policy to collect only the minimum information required from you. If you believe we have collected excessive information about you, please contact us to raise any concerns you may have.

In this policy your personal information is sometimes called “personal data”. We sometimes collectively refer to handling, collecting, protecting or storing your personal information as ‘processing’.

Although you do not have to provide any of your personal information to us, if we ask you to do so and you refuse, we may be unable to provide you with the information, goods or services you want from us.

Personal information: This is anything that enables you to be identified or identifiable, e.g. your name, postal address, email address and telephone number.

Collection of personal information

Below are some examples of how you may provide personal information to us:

when you register for events, as a subscriber to our newsletters, publications and/or Palace TV;

when you buy tickets to our matches or merchandise from our retail offerings;

When you browse our website;

When you communicate with us;

When, by attendance at Club events, such as matches and conference, photos and video footage are taken of you

Our websites

Our Websites may link to third-party sites not controlled by us and which do not operate under our privacy practices. When you link to third-party sites, our privacy practices no longer apply. We encourage you to review each third-party site's privacy policy before disclosing any personally identifiable information.

We do not intend to collect special category (also known as sensitive) personal information through our websites (unless we are legally required to do so). Examples of special category information are: race or ethnic origin; political opinions; religious or philosophical beliefs; trade union membership; physical or mental health; genetic data; biometric data; sexual life or sexual orientation; and criminal records.

We ask that you do not provide us with special category personal information when using our websites.

Cookies

If you would like to know how we collect information about your use of websites, apps and social media sites, please see our Cookie Policy.

Use of personal information

When you provide personal information to us, we may use it for any of the purposes described in this policy or as stated at the point of collection (or as obvious from the context of collection), including:

To provide you with the goods, services and publications you have requested; To enable you to be at events you want to attend; To consider whether or not to make you an offer of employment; To administer and manage our websites, including: To confirm and authenticate your identity and prevent unauthorised access to any restricted areas of the sites; To personalise and enrich your browsing experience by displaying content that is more likely to be relevant and of interest to you; To sort and analyse user data; and To understand how people, use the features and functions of our websites in order to improve the user experience. To develop our businesses and services; To monitor and enforce compliance with our Terms & Conditions, Terms of Use and policies; and/or Any other purposes for which you provided the information to us, including any of the purposes given in the ‘Collection of personal information’ section above.

We do not collect personally identifying information for sale to third parties.

Legal grounds for processing personal information

We rely on one or more of the following processing conditions:

To perform our contractual obligations to you; and/or

To satisfy any legal and regulatory obligations to which we are subject; and/or

To satisfy our legitimate interests in the effective delivery of information and services to you and in the effective and lawful operation of our businesses (where this does not interfere with your rights); and/or

When you have agreed (consented) to us processing your personal information.

Security of personal information

We have implemented generally accepted standards of technology and operational security in order to protect personally identifiable information from loss, misuse, alteration or destruction.

Only authorised persons are provided access to personally identifiable information we have collected, and such individuals have agreed to maintain the confidentiality of this information.

Although we use appropriate security measures once we have received your personal data, the transmission of data over the internet (including by e-mail) is never completely secure.

We endeavour to protect personal data, but we cannot guarantee the security of data transmitted to or by us.

Sharing personal information

We may transfer, share or disclose the personal data we collect from you to third-parties (and their respective sub-contractors, and/or their subsidiaries and affiliates) for:

The purposes for which the information has been submitted

The purposes listed above under use of personal information

The administration and maintenance of our websites and/or

Other internal or administrative purposes

We also may transfer share or disclose personal data to third-party service providers of website hosting and management, data analysis, data backup, security and storage services.

The third-party providers may use their own third-party subcontractors that have access to personal data (sub-processors). It is our policy to use only third-party providers that are bound to maintain appropriate levels of security and confidentiality, to process personal information only as instructed by us, and to flow those same obligations down to their sub-processors.

The third parties we may transfer share or disclose the personal data we collect from you to are:

SEE Tickets

Retail & Sports Systems

Fortress GB

Fourth wall Creative

EFL Digital

InCrowd

Sports Alliance.

International transfers of personal information

Your personal information will not be transferred to or stored outside the European Economic Area (EEA).

Other disclosures

We may also disclose personal information to third parties under the following circumstances:

When explicitly requested by you;

When required to deliver publications as requested by you;

When required to facilitate events hosted by a third party;

For regulatory compliance purposes; and/or

As otherwise set out in this privacy statement.

We may also disclose your personal information to law enforcement and other government agencies and to professional bodies and other third parties, as required by and/or in accordance with applicable law or regulation.

Retention of personal information

We will retain your personal information only for as long as we need it, given the purposes for which it was collected, or as required to do so by law.

Normally, this means we will retain your personal information for six years. For more information please click here or contact us to request a copy of our retention policy.

Marketing

Where we are legally required to obtain your explicit consent to provide you with marketing materials, we will only provide you with such marketing materials if you have provided consent for us to do so.

If you opt into any subscriptions, you will receive automated emails when content is updated. If you opt into any newsletters, you will receive curated emails known as newsletters. If you select any preferences you may receive email communications related to those self-selected topics.

If you want to unsubscribe from mailing lists or any subscriptions, you should look for and follow the instructions we have provided in the relevant communications to you. Alternatively, you can at any time contact us to request that such communications cease.

If you choose to unsubscribe from any or all mailings, we may retain information sufficient to identify you so that we can honour your request.

Rights in relation to your information

You have certain rights in relation to the personal information we hold about you. In particular, you have the right to:

Request a copy of personal information we hold about you;

Ask that we update the personal information we hold about you, or correct such personal information that you think is incorrect or incomplete;

Ask that we delete personal information that we hold about you, or restrict the way in which we use such personal information;

Object to our processing of your personal information; and/or

Withdraw your consent to our processing of your personal information (to the extent such processing is based on consent and consent is the only permissible basis for processing).

If you would like to exercise these rights or understand if these rights apply to you, please contact us.

Automated decision making

We will not use your personal information for automated decision making or profiling.

Children

We understand the importance of protecting children's privacy and we never knowingly collect personal information about individuals under the age of 13. We encourage anyone under the age of 18 to obtain the permission of a parent or guardian before providing us with any personal data or information.

Contact us

If you have any questions or complaints about this Privacy policy or the way your personal information is processed by us, or would like to exercise one of your rights set out above, please contact us by one of the following means:

Form: contact us here

Email: customer.service@cpfc.co.uk

Post: Whitehorse Lane, London SE25 6PU

You also have the right to lodge a complaint with your local data protection regulator, which in the UK is the Information Commissioner Office (ICO). The ICO can be contacted by the following means:

Form: www.ico.org.uk/global/contact-us/email/

Telephone: 0303 123 1113 (local rate – calls to this number cost the same as calls to 01 or 02 numbers).

Post: Information Commissioner's Office, Wycliffe House, Water Lane, Wilmslow, Cheshire, SK9 5AF

We may update this policy at any time by publishing an updated version here. So that you know when we make changes to this policy and we encourage you to review this policy periodically to be informed about how we are protecting your information.

This Privacy Policy was last updated on 9th June, 2021.