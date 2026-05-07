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      • UEFA Conference League//Selhurst Park

        Crystal Palace
        Crystal Palace
        21
        Shakhtar Donetsk
        Shakhtar Donetsk

      • UEFA Conference League

        //Synerise Arena Kraków
        Shakhtar Donetsk(A)
        Shakhtar Donetsk
        13
        WIN
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • UEFA Conference League

        //Artemio Franchi
        Fiorentina(A)
        Fiorentina
        21
        LOSS
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • UEFA Conference League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        30
        WIN
        Fiorentina(H)
        Fiorentina

      • UEFA Conference League

        //AEK Arena
        AEK Larnaca(A)
        AEK Larnaca
        12
        WIN
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • UEFA Conference League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        00
        DRAW
        AEK Larnaca(H)
        AEK Larnaca

      • UEFA Conference League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        20
        WIN
        Zrinjski Mostar(H)
        Zrinjski Mostar

      • UEFA Conference League

        //Bijeli Brijeg Stadium
        Zrinjski Mostar(A)
        Zrinjski Mostar
        11
        DRAW
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • UEFA Conference League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        22
        DRAW
        KuPS(H)
        KuPS

      • UEFA Conference League

        //Tallaght Stadium
        Shelbourne(A)
        Shelbourne
        03
        WIN
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • UEFA Conference League

        //Stade de la Meinau
        Strasbourg(A)
        Strasbourg
        21
        LOSS
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • UEFA Conference League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        31
        WIN
        AZ(H)
        AZ

      • UEFA Conference League

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        01
        LOSS
        AEK Larnaca(H)
        AEK Larnaca

      • UEFA Conference League

        //Motor Lublin Arena
        Dynamo Kyiv(A)
        Dynamo Kyiv
        02
        WIN
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace