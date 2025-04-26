Skip navigation
FA Cup
//
Wembley Stadium
Crystal Palace
3
0
Aston Villa
FA Cup
//
Craven Cottage
Fulham
(A)
0
3
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
FA Cup
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
3
1
WIN
Millwall
(H)
FA Cup
//
The Eco-Power Stadium
Doncaster Rovers
(A)
0
2
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
FA Cup
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
0
WIN
Stockport County
(H)
