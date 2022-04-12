Skip navigation
Brighton and Hove Albion U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Brighton and Hove Albion U18 Crystal Palace U18

Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Tue 12 Apr 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueThe Amex Elite Football Performance Centre

Brighton and Hove Albion U18 vs Crystal Palace U18
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEILeicester City U18
12
9
1
2
27
12
+15
28
2
CHEChelsea U18
12
8
2
2
41
18
+23
26
3
SOUSouthampton U18
12
8
1
3
35
18
+17
25
4
WESWest Ham United U18
12
7
2
3
27
15
+12
23
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
12
6
4
2
25
18
+7
22
6
ARSArsenal U18
14
6
4
4
28
26
+2
22
7
FULFulham U18
12
5
4
3
22
14
+8
19
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
13
5
0
8
24
35
-11
15
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
11
4
2
5
26
25
+1
14
10
ASTAston Villa U18
11
3
2
6
29
34
-5
11
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
12
3
2
7
20
36
-16
11
12
REAReading U18
11
3
1
7
18
22
-4
10
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
12
2
2
8
14
30
-16
8
14
NORNorwich City U18
12
1
1
10
5
38
-33
4

Match Blog

