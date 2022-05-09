Crystal Palace PL2 0 Derby County PL2 0
Palace U23
Derby County PL2
Match Blog
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
24
14
6
4
55
31
+24
48
2
WESWest Ham United U23
23
13
3
7
50
33
+17
42
3
ARSArsenal U23
24
10
9
5
54
46
+8
39
4
MANManchester United U23
24
11
5
8
44
39
+5
38
5
LEILeicester City U23
23
9
7
7
32
45
-13
34
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
23
9
6
8
47
43
+4
33
7
CRYCrystal Palace U23
23
10
3
10
47
45
+2
33
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
24
9
6
9
40
39
+1
33
9
LIVLiverpool U23
23
8
7
8
37
36
+1
31
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
23
7
8
8
43
48
-5
29
11
EVEEverton U23
24
8
5
11
30
43
-13
29
12
LEELeeds United U23
24
7
5
12
42
45
-3
26
13
CHEChelsea U23
23
5
7
11
32
41
-9
22
14
DERDerby County U23
23
4
3
16
30
49
-19
15
