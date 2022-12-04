Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Lewes Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Lewes Women Crystal Palace Women

Lewes Women
Lewes Women
Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Sun 04 Dec 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipThe Dripping Pan

Lewes Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Match Blog

No data found

No data found

Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABristol City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
COVCoventry United Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

No scores found

There have been no matches played today