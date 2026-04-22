Be there in person to witness history

Be part of a special night and support the young Eagles as they chase their first silverware of the season. Tickets start from just £1, with full details below – click HERE to secure your seat!

Ticket details & prices:

Adults (18–64): £5

Seniors (65+): £1

Juniors (Under-18s): £1

Academy Founder Members: Free of charge (one per AFM)

Tickets will have been delivered digitally during the week commencing 20th April, and no later than 48 hours before kick-off.

For Palace supporters, Blocks C, D and E in the Main Stand will be available as standard seating, with a dedicated singing section in Block E of the Holmesdale Stand. Due to increased demand, additional seating has now been released in Block B of the Main Stand and Block D of the Lower Holmesdale.

Away supporters will be seated in Block 2 of the Whitehorse Lane Stand.