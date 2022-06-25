TICKET WALLET

With the Premier League having introduced digital ticketing, make keeping track of your match tickets easier with the Palace app. The app offers faster and simpler access to tickets, ensuring that you can manage everything on your phone.

The Ticket Wallet keeps all of your tickets in one place, ensuring easier access to Selhurst Park before kick-off. You can also add tickets to your Apple Wallet or your Google Pay straight from the app.

PALACE TV

The revamped Palace TV section means you can catch up on all the highlights and key clips as soon as they are available, as well as all the exclusive interviews and features from Copers Cope Road.

Palace TV+ subscribers can listen to live radio commentaries of all first-team fixtures throughout the season within the app as well as watching live broadcasts of selected Academy fixtures – plus, full 90-minute match replays of all Premier League fixtures on demand.

MEMBER BENEFITS

Make the most of your Membership through the Palace app, where all Members benefits can be found in one place.

Get the matchday programme delivered to your phone each week for the perfect weekend reading, and make the most of exclusive Member discounts on a range of club merchandise.

Plus, take part in Member competitions to win signed shirts and other unique memorabilia - be sure to enter!

MATCH CENTRE

Stay on top of all the action with the brand new in-app Match Centre. Follow all the build-up to kick-off with pre-match news and video all in one place, including reaction, Patrick Vieira’s press conference and all the important team news.

Throughout the match, live Opta stats will keep you up to date with all the action, as well as live text commentary to ensure you don’t miss a minute. Goal updates will keep you informed of all the goals for both sides.

After the game, the Match Centre is the place to be for all the reaction, as the Palace TV cameras catch up with the manager and players for their thoughts on the game. Stay tuned for the Man of the Match votes, where you can pick out your standout performers from the 90-minutes, as well as match highlights.

Other key features:

A modern and easy to use design which combines news and video

A fresh look that is crisp and unmistakably Palace

A revamped Palace TV section with easier access to browse videos

Tailored notifications – so you can select what you hear about

The app is free and easy to download on both iOS and Android. If you don’t have the Palace app, simply head to the App Store or Google Play, search: CPFC, download it for free and enjoy.

Once supporters are set with the app, we encourage you to ensure your notifications are turned on so you receive breaking news and updates as they happen.