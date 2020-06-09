Brandon Pierrick came on for Martin Kelly in the 82nd minute and in doing so achieved two things: the forward became the second youngest Premier League debutant for the Eagles and he also changed the game.

The teenager teed up Wilfried Zaha for the assist that was turned home by Connor Wickham for a late equaliser.

That night Pierrick became the 35th player since 2004 to go from Crystal Palace Academy to first-team appearance-maker.

Since then, Tyrick Mitchell has joined his young teammate in appearing for Palace in a first-team league clash.

