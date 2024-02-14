Crystal Palace's Academy has produced stars throughout the generations, from early youth team graduates like Johnny Byrne to '80s legends Kenny Sansom and Vince Hilaire, to modern day icons like Wilfried Zaha and England manager Gareth Southgate.

In recent years that lineage has continued, with a roster of players starting their careers in south London before thriving at the club and elsewhere.

In fact, since the turn of the millennium, Palace’s Academy has produced over 50 players to compete competitively in the first-team, with goalkeeper Joe Whitworth being the most recent.

Among those are names like Wayne Routledge, Ben Watson, John Bostock, Victor Moses, Jonny Williams, as well as current Palace men Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell and Tayo Adaramola.

With a Category 1 setup and youth teams competing at the very top across all age groups, you can be sure there are more to come.

A full table of all of Palace’s Academy graduates since the year 2000 is detailed below.