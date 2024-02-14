Skip navigation

      Crystal Palace's Academy has produced stars throughout the generations, from early youth team graduates like Johnny Byrne to '80s legends Kenny Sansom and Vince Hilaire, to modern day icons like Wilfried Zaha and England manager Gareth Southgate.

      In recent years that lineage has continued, with a roster of players starting their careers in south London before thriving at the club and elsewhere.

      In fact, since the turn of the millennium, Palace’s Academy has produced over 50 players to compete competitively in the first-team, with goalkeeper Joe Whitworth being the most recent.

      Among those are names like Wayne Routledge, Ben Watson, John Bostock, Victor Moses, Jonny Williams, as well as current Palace men Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell and Tayo Adaramola.

      With a Category 1 setup and youth teams competing at the very top across all age groups, you can be sure there are more to come.

      A full table of all of Palace’s Academy graduates since the year 2000 is detailed below.

      Date Player Match Start/Substitute Substituted on for
      Tue, 7th Mar 2000 Sean Hankin Crystal Palace 0-0 Bolton Wanderers Substitute (15') Simon Rodger
      Sat 1st Apr 2000 Stephen Hunt Fulham 1-0 Crystal Palace Substitute (80') Wayne Carlisle
      Wed, 31st Oct 2001 Wayne Routledge Crystal Palace 0-1 West Bromwich Substitute (88') Jovan Kirovski
      Wed, 26th Dec 2001 Scott Gooding Millwall 3-0 Crystal Palace Substitute (76') Jamie Smith
      Wed 2nd Oct 2002 Will Antwi Crystal Palace 7-0 Cheltenham Town Substitute (67') Tony Popovic
      Sat 16th Nov 2002 Gareth Williams Norwich City 2-0 Crystal Palace Substitute (67') Tommy Black
      Sat 23rd Nov 2002 Gary Borrowdale Crystal Palace 2-0 Grimsby Town Substitute (89') Julian Gray
      Tue, 3rd Dec 2003 David Hunt Crystal Palace 2-0 Oldham Substitute (89') Kit Symons
      Sun 22nd Dec 2002 Sam Togwell Rotherham 1-3 Crystal Palace Substitute (90') Danny Butterfield
      Tue 8th Apr 2003 Ben Watson Crystal Palace 0-1 Watford Starting N/A
      Sat 8th Nov 2003 Gavin Heeroo Crystal Palace 1-1 Preston North End Substitute (89') Ben Watson
      28th Feb 2004 Tom Soares Crystal Palace 1-0 Gillingham Substitute (89') Andrew Johnson
      Tue, 23rd Aug 2005 Arron Fray Crystal Palace 3-0 Walsall Starting N/A
      Tue, 23rd Aug 2005 Tyrone Berry Crystal Palace 3-0 Walsall Substitute (78') Joonas Kolkka
      Tue, 23rd Aug 2005 Lewis Grabban Crystal Palace 3-0 Walsall Substitute (85') Tommy Black
      Tue, 22nd Aug 2006 Lewwis Spence Crystal Palace 1-2 Notts County Substitute N/A
      Mon, 29th Oct 2007 Lee Hills Crystal Palace 0-2 Watford Starting N/A
      Mon, 29th Oct 2007 John Bostock Crystal Palace 0-2 Watford Substitute (72') Ben Watson
      Tue, 6th Nov 2007 Victor Moses Cardiff City 1-1 Crystal Palace Substitute (72') John Bostock
      Sat, 10th Nov 2007 Ryan Hall Crystal Palace 1-1 Queens Park Rangers Substitute (HT') Franck Song’o
      Tue, 4th Dec 2007 Sean Scannell Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Crystal Palace Substitute (60') Franck Song’o
      Sat, 1st Mar 2008 Ashley-Paul Robinson Preston 0-1 Crystal Palace Substitute (87') Victor Moses
      Sat, 15th Mar 2008 Ben Kudjodji Crystal Palace 2-0 Barnsley Substitute (89') Clinton Morrison
      Tue, 12th Aug 2008 Kieran Djilali Crystal Palace 2-1 Hereford United Substitute (58') Victor Moses
      Sat, 18th Oct 2008 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 3-0 Barnsley Starting N/A
      Tue, 28th Oct 2008 Rhoys Wiggins Crystal Palace 1-2 Nottingham Forest Starting N/A
      Tue, 7th Apr 2009 Kieron Cadogan Crystal Palace 1-1 Coventry Substitute (60') Paul Ifill
      Tue, 17th Mar 2009 James Comley Barnsley 3-1 Crystal Palace Substitute (78') Nick Carle
      Sat, 11th Apr 2009 Nathaniel Pinney Crystal Palace 0-2 Cardiff City Substitute (89') Rui Fonte
      Sat, 2nd Jan 2010 Alex Wynter Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Crystal Palace Substitute (89') Darren Ambrose
      Sat, 27th Mar 2010 Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 1-2 Cardiff City Substitute (80') Stern John
      Tue, 24th Aug 2010 Matthew Parsons Portsmouth 1-1 Crystal Palace Substitute (82') Edgar Davids
      Sat, 30th Apr 2011 Ibra Sekajja Hull City 1-1 Crystal Palace Substitute (87') Jermaine Easter
      Tue, 16th Aug 2011 Jonny Williams Crystal Palace 2-1 Coventry City Substitute (68') Ryan McGivern
      Sat, 7th Jan 2012 Kyle de Silva Derby County 1-0 Crystal Palace Starting N/A
      Tue, 15th Jan 2013 Hiram Boateng Stoke City 4-1 Crystal Palace Starting N/A
      Tue, 27th Aug 2013 Jerome Binnom-Williams Bristol City 2-1 Crystal Palace Starting N/A
      Tue, 26th Aug 2014 Jake Gray Walsall 0-3 Crystal Palace Substitute (62') Dwight Gayle
      Wed, 24th Sep 2014 Sullay Kaikai Crystal Palace 2-3 Newcastle United Substitute (80') Jonny Williams
      Tue, 22nd Aug 2017 Jason Lokilo Crystal Palace 2-1 Ipswich Town Starting N/A
      Sun, 10th Sep 2017 Levi Lumeka Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace Substitute (65') Lee Chung-Yong
      Sun, 25th Feb 2018 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur Starting N/A
      Tue, 28th Aug 2018 Ryan Inniss Swansea City 0-1 Crystal Palace Starting N/A
      Wed, 31st Oct 2018 Sam Woods Middlesbrough 1-0 Crystal Palace Substitute (79') Pape Souaré
      Sun, 12th May 2018 Luke Dreher Crystal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth Substitute (89') Andros Townsend
      Wed, 1st Jan 2020 Brandon Pierrick Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace Substitute (83') Martin Kelly
      Sat, 4th Jul 2020 Tyrick Mitchell Leicester City 3-0 Crystal Palace Substitute (83') Patrick van Aanholt
      Tue, 15th Sep 2020 Nya Kirby Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace Starting N/A
      Sat, 14th Aug 2021 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace Substitute (76') Jairo Riedewald
      Sat, 5th Feb 2022 Tayo Adaramola Crystal Palace 2-0 Hartlepool Substitute (86') Joel Ward
      Tue, 23rd Aug 2022 Kaden Rodney Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace Starting N/A
      Sat, 21st Jan 2023 David Ozoh Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle United Substitute (89') Odsonne Edouard
      Wed, 15th Mar 2023 Joe Whitworth Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Crystal Palace Starting N/A