Darren Powell and his Young Eagles will be tested against the first-team sides of teams in League One and League Two.

Plymouth, Swindon and Newport County have been drawn alongside Palace in Group E. Each side will play each other once.

Exact dates and kick-off times for the fixtures will be confirmed in due course, as will ticketing details.

All of Palace's games in this competition will be contested away from home. Powell's side are one of 16 Academy sides from the Premier League who will feature in the competition.