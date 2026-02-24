The tie was confirmed after Villa booked their spot in the last eight with a 1-0 victory over Wrexham AFC at Keys Park on Tuesday evening (24th February).

Palace reached the quarter-finals courtesy of a hard-fought 2-1 win at Stevenage. Goals from Stuart Oduro and an own goal forced by Benji Casey put the young Eagles in control, and despite a response before the break, a resolute second-half display saw them safely through.

Villa enter the tie as defending champions, having defeated Manchester City in last season’s final at Villa Park to lift the trophy for a fifth time. The Young Lions currently sit seventh in the U18 Premier League South.

Full fixture details, including the confirmed date, kick-off time and broadcast information, will be announced in due course. The quarter-final must be played on or before Saturday, 14th March.

Should the tie be level after 90 minutes, extra time – and, if required, a penalty shootout – will determine who advances to the semi-finals.