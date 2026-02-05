U18s Report: Palace book quarter-final place with hard-fought win at high-flying Stevenage

It has been an encouraging period for our U18s, with emphatic victories across cup and league competition. Palace progressed to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup with a convincing 4-0 win away at Newcastle, before following that up with a dominant 5-0 league victory over Birmingham.

Stevenage, meanwhile, reached this stage having made club history, advancing to the fifth round of the competition for the first time. Boro secured their place with a 3-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers and arrived in strong domestic form, sitting second in the Youth Alliance League and having suffered just one defeat during 2025/26, against leaders AFC Wimbledon.

Javier Alonso made three changes from the side that defeated Birmingham. Lucca Benetton retained his place between the sticks for a second consecutive start, with the only other changes seeing Jacob Fasida come in for Daniel Owoade and Benji Casey replace Donte Martin.

There was a strong U16 presence among the substitutes, with Dylan Monk and Mylo Bernard named on the bench, while Jamar Lee was included in an U18s matchday squad for the first time in the 2025/26 season.