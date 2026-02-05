U18s Report: Palace book quarter-final place with hard-fought win at high-flying Stevenage

Summary:
- Javier Alonso makes three changes to the side that beat Birmingham, bringing Lucca Benetton, Jacob Fasida, and Benji Casey into the starting lineup. There’s also a milestone moment for Jamar Lee, who features in an U18 matchday squad for the first time.
- Both sides enjoy an even amount of possession in the early stages, with no chances of note at either end.
- 19 – GOAL: Stuart Oduro tightly-angled low drive finds the far corner.
- 21 – GOAL: Benji Casey’s pinpoint delivery ensues the defensive error as Alfie Thornett heads into his own goal.
- Dean Benamar comes close to extending our advantage on a few occasions.
- 36 – GOAL: Lenny Brown rounds Lucca Benetton to halve the deficit.
- 37: Chuks Okoli’s sweetly timed volley forces a good save from Max Woodford.
- 41: Casey is denied one-on-one.
- HT: Stevenage 1-2 Palace
- 49: Substitute Donte Martin has his header cleared off the line by the outstretched boot of the Stevenage defender.
- 60: We're enjoying the lion's share of possession and probing, but we can't penetrate a resolute Stevenage defence.
- 66: Martin's curling effort is tipped over the bar by the finger tips of Woodford.
- 68: Judd's inswinging corner sees Angibeaud have a low strike cleared off the line.
- 75: A lofted ball in-behind sends the Boro striker clear away, but Benetton does well to parry.
- 86: Important intervention from Sean Somade to prod away a dangerous whipped delivery.
- Four minutes added...
- FT: Stevenage 1-2 Palace
- We're through to the quarter-finals!