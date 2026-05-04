Be there in person

Support the young Eagles in person at Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium as they aim to reach consecutive PL2 play-off semi-finals in what will be the fourth Academy meeting with Manchester United this season.

Tickets start from just £1, with full details below – click HERE to secure your seat!

Ticket prices:

Adults: £5

Seniors (Over-65s): £1

Juniors (Under-18s): £1

Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)

Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.