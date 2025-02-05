Having already won Palace fans' NET88 Player of the Month accolade, and been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month, Mateta finds himself up for another award, with voting now open here.
The recognition for Jean-Philippe Mateta's outstanding opening to 2025 keeps on coming – with the Frenchman nominated for the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for January!
Mateta started the year by scoring an all-important late equaliser against Chelsea at Selhurst Park, and followed it up with a well-taken finish to set Palace on the way to a 2-0 win at Leicester City.
His finest performance, arguably, arrived three days later at West Ham United, with Mateta in imperious form up against the Hammers’ backline, scoring twice – including a fine low strike to again open the scoring.
Now, he's up for the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month trophy.
Voting will close at 12:00 on Friday, 7th February.