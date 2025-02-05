Mateta started the year by scoring an all-important late equaliser against Chelsea at Selhurst Park, and followed it up with a well-taken finish to set Palace on the way to a 2-0 win at Leicester City.

His finest performance, arguably, arrived three days later at West Ham United, with Mateta in imperious form up against the Hammers’ backline, scoring twice – including a fine low strike to again open the scoring.

Now, he's up for the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month trophy.

Voting will close at 12:00 on Friday, 7th February.