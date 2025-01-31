After an unforgettable calendar year in 2024, the Frenchman has made a stunning start to 2025 with four goals in as many Premier League matches.

Mateta’s month began brightly with an all-important equaliser against Chelsea at Selhurst Park, turning home Ebere Eze’s square ball to secure his side a well-earned Premier League point.

He then turned on the style in back-to-back 2-0 away wins at Leicester City and West Ham United; in the former, he converted brilliantly from Ismaïla Sarr’s through ball, and in the latter, his driving run and composed penalty secured three points at the London Stadium.