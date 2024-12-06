The Frenchman once again caught the eye of Palace supporters across the month, playing every minute of the Eagles’ 360 in Premier League action and subsequently securing 43.9% of fans’ votes for the month.

The award marks Lacroix’s second in a row, having also claimed the prize for October, and the No. 5 told Palace TV: "I'm really happy. Thank you to the fans – it's always a pleasure to be the Player of the Month.

"When you give everything to be one of the best on the pitch, you have some prize like this, but like i said, I try to make my best, and thank you to the fans.

"I think it's more all the team. The team did really well this month with some good points, in Ipswich also, and I hope tomorrow we can win."