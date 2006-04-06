Skip navigation

      5Maxence
      Lacroix

      out on loan
      Def
      Defender
      Date of Birth
      06.04.0006 April 2000
      Country
      flag France
      FRFrance
      Joined Team
      30.08.2430 August 2024
      View profile
      View profile
      Maxence Lacroix
      5
      Lacroix
      5
      Shop
      All time
      Palace career
      9
      Appearances
      0
      Goals