Palace will now travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Pep Guardiola’s title challengers on Wednesday, 13th May, with kick-off set for 20:00 BST.

The rearranged match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom via Sky Sports.

The original date for the fixture could not be fulfilled due to City’s successful involvement in the Carabao Cup Final, where they defeated Arsenal 2-0.

Ticketing information for the new date will be announced shortly.

In addition, the Premier League has confirmed that our final away game of the season at Brentford will remain on Sunday, 17th May kicking-off at 15:00 BST. This game will also be broadcast live in the United Kingdom via Sky Sports.

Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive notifications straight to your phone, as and when fixture changes occur this season.

Match Details

Manchester City v Crystal Palace